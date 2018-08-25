Man arrested after allegedly charging officer with knife

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing assault charges after trying to attack a police officer with a knife in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police said.

An officer patrolling the area outside McGarvey’s Bar on Elm Street about 1 a.m. said he came across two men assaulting a 28-year-old man, according to a release issued by the Manchester Police Department.

As he was working to break up the fight, police say 29-year-old Koury Machado, of Chester, charged at him from behind with a knife but was intercepted by a security guard working for the bar.

After fleeing the scene, police say Machado went on to try to stab a 30-year-old man.

He was located soon after by another officer on High Street.

Police say they found his knife in nearby bushes.

Machado is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

