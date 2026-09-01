NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old man was arrested after he was involved in a physical altercation with a priest and a bystander at a church in New Bedford Monday, according to New Bedford police.

Jose Nascimento, of New Bedford, is charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery, Threat to Commit a Crime, Disturbing the Peace, and Disorderly Conduct.

New Bedford police said they responded to a reported disturbance at Mount Carmel Church on Bonney Street at approximately 5:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Nascimento, fighting Father Chris Peschel and a bystander who had intervened.

Police said Nascimento entered the church and began knocking over items on the altar. A physical altercation subsequently ensued as the priest escorted Nascimento outside. Police said Nascimento punched and hit Peschel with a beer can.

Peschel sustained a minor injury to his face and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement posted to social media, Peschel wrote in part, “Yes a man attacked me at confessions and adoration this evening after he tried to steal the monstrance. I forgive him. I am just glad nobody else was hurt. I pinned him down until the police arrived. NBPD, the ambulance crew, and the staff at St Luke have been great. I am alright, thank you all again.”

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