NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing charges after fighting a priest in a church.

Police arrested the man Monday at Mount Carmel Church on Bonney Street.

Investigators said the man was knocking over items on the altar, then got into a fight with the priest.

Police said he then punched and hit the priest with a beer can, hurting him.

The priest was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

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