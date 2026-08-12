MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A armed man accused of holding a pregnant woman hostage was arrested after he led police on a chaotic chase on Interstate 93 in Milton Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Gregory Jones.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., state police troopers identified a vehicle near Exit 9 on I-93 Northbound believed to be involved in a suspected hostage-by-firearm situation. During the pursuit, troopers said the suspect vehicle reached 30 miles-per-hours, crashing into eight other vehicles on the highway before the driver tried to flee on foot near Exit 11.

The suspect was taken into custody by troopers shortly after, and the female victim was treated at the scene. State police said they also recovered a firearm from the suspect vehicle.

The highway was shut down during the busy morning commute as troopers apprehended the suspect; dozens of cars were at a standstill during the operation.

Kristin Eck said she was on the highway when the chase broke out, and she captured a video of the situation.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this. To be right in the middle of that was something that was definitely something,” Eck said. “You’d realize just how out of control this person was. That was really – surreal is the word I would pick for that.”

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

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