PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a juvenile while walking on a city street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Cody Gigliotti, 26, was arrested Thursday by Dover police on two alternate theory charges of sexual assault, according to Portsmouth police.

The charges resulted from an incident involving a juvenile two days prior.

He is being held on preventative detention pending his arraignment on Friday.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)