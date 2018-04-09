Man arrested for OUI after crashing into Lawrence 7-Eleven

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - One person has been arrested after crashing into a 7-Eleven in Lawrence over the weekend.

The SUV crashed into the store Sunday evening, which is directly across from the Lawrence Police station.

A 64-year-old victim was in the store at the time and was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury. His condition is not known at this time.

The damage to the store was extensive with items scattered across the floor. The SUV came to a rest several feet inside the store.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested and faces several charges. He’s scheduled to be in court Monday.

The door to the store is now boarded up with closed signs posted, but the store is expected to reopen Monday

