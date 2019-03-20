Man arrested in connection with 2018 fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Tewksbury in connection with a 2018 fatal Lowell shooting, officials say.

Joseph McGillicuddy, of Lowell, is accused of the Feb. 17, 2018 fatal shooting of Anthony Luna, 24, of Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

On Feb. 17, 2018, Lowell police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of O’Connell and Fay streets.

Two men, who were known to the victim, Christian Tripp-Kirwin, 21, of Lowell, and Joseph Luna, 21, of Lowell, were subsequently charged with firearms charges in relation to the death, however, the investigation into the shooting remained open and ongoing, officials say.

McGillicuddy will be arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court.

