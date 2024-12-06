CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of his estranged wife in Chelsea Friday, officials said.

Several witnesses saw the shooting, which took place at around 8:45 a.m. in a crosswalk near the intersection of Central Avenue and Marginal Street, Chelsea police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old Melissa Janvier Pablo, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died, police said.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged later Friday evening with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

“Shootings and homicides tear at the very fabric of our community, and we’re always keenly focused on doing everything we can to bring perpetrators to justice, and all we can ask at this point is really, other than us doing our jobs, is that our entire community remain to pray for the family and for the woman who is passed. It’s even harder when it happens during the holiday season,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene.

Pablo is slated to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court.

