WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead and another was arrested after a stabbing near a playground in Wellesley Thursday night, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Wellesley police responded to the area of Phillips Park on Maugus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. for a 911 call requesting assistance. When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said James Floyd Bennett III, 26, of Wellesley, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Dedham District Court.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

The Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Wellesley Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)