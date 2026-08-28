FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Framingham Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker announced.

In a joint statement, Ryan and Baker said Framingham police responded to a home on Waverly Street for a report of an assault and an unresponsive female at approximately 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 33-year-old woman dead inside.

Flavio Alcantra Dias was arrested in connection with the assault, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Friday on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Dias knew the victim, Ryan and Baker said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Framingham Police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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