BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident in Brighton last month, officials said.

Nyshiem Shaw, 20, of West Roxbury was arrested on Friday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a firearm without a license.

On February 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Chittick Road in Hyde Park, according to Boston police.

At the scene, officers spoke with victims who told police they had been followed by a vehicle after a road rage incident. The victims said they had seen a firearm and heard loud pops, according to police.

The responding officers found ballistic damage to the victims’ vehicle, as well as shell casings on the street.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

