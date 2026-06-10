LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of seriously injuring a police officer during a traffic stop in Lawrence Tuesday was located and arrested in New Hampshire Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Districts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire announced.

Hector Rivera, 34, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, was wanted in connection to striking and dragging a Lawrence police officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop in Lawrence. He is being charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Failure to Stop for Police, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest. Rivera was also wanted on two additional warrants for Violating an Abuse Prevention Order.

The USMS Districts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire said investigators received information that Rivera was living at a home in Plaistow, and the Plaistow Police Department subsequently conducted an enforcement operation and he was arrested without incident. He is now awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

A woman who works in Platstow said she witnessed the arrest outside her business, which is below several apartments.

“I heard banging upstairs, and then a short time later I saw one of the marshals with a battering ram and shortly thereafter they brought him down,” said Ines Melendez, who witnessed the arrest.

On Tuesday, Lawrence police said Rivera was a passenger in a car that was pulled over and he decided to try and get away. Officer Ariel Cruz tried to stop Rivera, but got tangled up with the car and was dragged almost two blocks.

Cruz’s step-father said he was flown to a Boston hospital, where he is conscious and talking, but seriously hurt.

“What I think it is his knee, I don’t know which one, and some injuries on his head,” said Jamie Mejia, Cruz’s step-father. “I was heartbroken. It’s a scary thing.”

Cruz joined the police force in October 2025. His colleagues describe him as dedicated, professional, and committed to serving the people of Lawrence.

“He’s a very loving father. He loves his kids, very determined person,” Mejia said. “I’m very sure he’s going to get over this. He’ll get through it – it may take some time but he’s a very strong kid.”

Rivera will be arraigned in New Hampshire Thursday and then will be brought back to Massachusetts to face more charges.

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