Man arrested on manslaughter charge in deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of a New Bedford man last Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting on Margin Street between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 17 found the victim, Keven Rocha, 25, had been shot and killed inside of a multi-family building, police said.

Officers executing a search warrant located a suspect, Ricardo Velez-Gonzalez, 33, of New Bedford, at a friend’s home in Eastham on Wednesday afternoon and placed him under arrest without incident, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Rocha was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Thursday on a manslaughter charge and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 30, officials said.

