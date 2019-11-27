MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of charges after being arrested three times in 48 hours in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to TGI Fridays on South Willow Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday learned that a former employee, 45-year-old James Barton, had taken a tablet from the restaurant, Manchester police said.

He was soon spotted on South Willow Street, where he allegedly did not comply with officers and struggled with them as they tried to arrest him.

Barton was charged with theft, resisting arrest and violation of bail.

He had also been arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m., Barton ordered breakfast at the Red Arrow on Lowell Street but allegedly refused to pay his bill.

Restaurant staff and police officers asked him to leave but he returned 15 minutes later and was arrested for criminal trespassing and violation of bail conditions, police said.

On Monday at 6:50 p.m., Barton allegedly acted disruptively at the New Horizons Shelter.

Officers ordered him to leave the property for one year but he returned two hours later and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing, according to police.

Barton is now being held pending a bail hearing on Friday.

