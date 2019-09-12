COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man has been charged in the death of a police dog that became trapped inside a burning police cruiser following a high-speed crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Clarence L. Shearer of Fort Wayne was formally charged Wednesday with causing the death of a law enforcement animal while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, resisting law enforcement and other charges.

The Journal Gazette reports that police were investigating an armed carjacking on July 10 when Shearer allegedly crashed into a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser during a pursuit.

The deputy escaped unharmed, but a police dog died inside the burning cruiser near Larwill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne.

Court documents say Shearer tested positive for fentanyl and marijuana’s active ingredient following the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)