PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing his estranged wife will remain in a psychiatric hospital for three more weeks.

The Patriot Ledger reports that a judge postponed a pretrial hearing for Allen Warner until Nov. 8 after neither Warner nor his attorney, Drew Segadelli, appeared in court Monday.

Segadelli says Bridgewater State Hospital doctors told the judge they needed more time.

Prosecutors say the Rockland man followed, stabbed, shot and then ran over 48-year-old Shana Warner in Marshfield on Sept. 24.

Shana Warner filed for divorce three times, and called police that day to report her husband was following her.

A judge previously ordered the 47-year-old man held without bail for a psychiatric evaluation.

Segadelli has questioned the evidence in the case, including witness identification and the lack of weapons recovered.

