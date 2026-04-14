SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping at a multi-million dollar mansion in Beverly in March, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Beverly Chief of Police John G. LeLacheur.

Emajae Brown, of Lynn, is charged with home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, kidnapping, intimidation of a witness, armed assault in a dwelling, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering in a building in the nighttime, larceny of a motor vehicle, and armed burglary. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in Salem District Court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Brown is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who worked at the mansion.

“It was later told to the investigators that another house maid who works at the home, ex-boyfriend is the defendant before you,” said Prosecutor Patrick Collins. “They looked up his information and they find out he had a domestic charge at the Encore with the same victim.”

Police responded to a reported home invasion at the $18 million mansion on Paine Avenue at approximately 8:50 a.m. on March 28. When officers arrived, they learned an armed suspect had broken into the house, assaulted and tied up the home’s sole occupant, and then stole several items, including a vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

The 28,000 square-foot estate, known as Rock Edge, has 34 rooms with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The woman, who said she was housesitting, told police she was tied up and possibly pistol whipped by a masked man at approximately 5:30 a.m. She said she was eventually able to free herself three hours later, and ran to the house next door.

Sources tell 7NEWS that upwards of $1 million in gold coins were taken, and prosecutors said luxury silver watches and cash were also stolen. Prosecutors said Massachusetts State Police, New York City police, and the FBI all followed Brown to a jewelry dealer in New York City after the break-in.

“They actually follow this defendant using the ping of his phone to New York where they were assisted by the New York City police department and the FBI,” Collins said. “They have surveillance of him walking with a rollie bag up to this known jewelry dealer in New York City. An exchange was made. The investigation was lengthy and continued, judge, they eventually located over $300,000 in this defendant’s car…they found numerous gold items that had been taken from the house.”

Brown is being held without bail. He is due back in court in May for a dangerousness hearing.

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