Man charged with murder in February shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in February, police said Saturday.

Officers responding to Magnolia Street at 6:30 on Feb. 4 found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man, later identified as Admilson Ribiero, 21, of Dorchester, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After investigation, police arrested Jose Carrucini, 20, of Dorchester and charged him with murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

