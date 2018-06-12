Man charged with rubbing woman’s feet without permission at Natick Mall

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man has been charged after he was accused of rubbing a woman’s feet without permission at the Natick Mall.

Officials say it happened at a virtual reality kiosk.

The victim says she came to the mall Saturday with her boyfriend and decided to try out the virtual reality experience.

That 26-year-old woman, who was not named, told investigators that once she put on goggles and got into the V-R pod, the suspect, 31-year-old Semih Orge, touched her inappropriately with her boyfriend nearby in another pod.

The police report says Orge was trying to look up her skirt, touched her thigh, and pulled on her feet.

Orge was not home at the address in Framingham where he rents a room, but his housemate spoke to 7News.

“Just moved in a little while ago with his buddy across the hall,” said the housemate, Adam Sorenson. “I really don’t know him that well.”

Orge told police he doesn’t speak English well and simply tapped the victim’s skirt to let her know people might be able to see up it. He also claimed he touched the woman’s feet because moving her feet was part of the virtual reality experience.

Orge is currently free on $2,500 cash bail. His attorney said he had hoped to travel home to his native Turkey but the judge refused to return his passport.

