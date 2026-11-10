SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder as a teenager is expected in court Tuesday to push for parole.

John Odgren was convicted of stabbing a 15-year-old boy in a bathroom at Lincoln-Sudbury High School in 2007; he was 16 at the time.

The jury rejected his arguments that his Asperger’s syndrome and other mental issues contributed to his actions.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since then, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled people convicted of serious crimes when they were under 21 are eligible for parole.

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