DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a shooting in Dorchester Monday night, police said.

Boston police said they responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 115 Milton Avenue at approximately 7:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult male victim on Selden Street, in the rear of Milton Avenue, suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Bostom EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said 911 callers reported that a person had been shot inside a car. That car has since been towed away from the scene.

Boston police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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