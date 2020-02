GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died in a workplace accident at a Gardner paper manufacturer Friday, according to the company.

The man died in a “tragic workplace accident,” according to a statement from Seaman Paper, which operates the plant in Gardner.

The death is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

