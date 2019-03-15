Man faces judge after Spencer police officers hospitalized for methamphetamine exposure

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested Thursday night after three Spencer police officers were hospitalized for methamphetamine exposure faced a judge Friday, officials said.

Scott Yerger, 48, was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on drug and motor vehicle charges.

Methamphetamine was discovered inside Yerger’s vehicle after officers stopped him for driving erratically with a door open around 10 p.m., according to the Spencer Police Department.

“The operator was determined to be unlicensed and the motor vehicle was towed,” Spencer Police Sgt. Norman Hodgerney said. “An inventory of that motor vehicle per our policy was conducted.”

During the traffic stop, police say Yerger was acting oddly, with a wild and ever-changing story.

“He said that there was a conspiracy by the government. He made a lot of irrational and different statements about the vehicle that were in fact not true,” another officer told 7News.

Two officers became light-headed and dizzy after they were exposed. A third was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Yerger, a CVS employee, husband and father of two, was also hospitalized.

A level 1 hazmat was declared for Spencer police cruisers, the police department, and for the Yerger’s vehicle due to an unknown odor that was detected at the scene.

“Their meters alerted to the methamphetamine presence and identified as methamphetamine hydrochloride,” Hodgerney said.

The officers and Yerger have since been released from the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

Yerger is due back in court in May.

