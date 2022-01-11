ANTRIM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a bed and breakfast in New Hampshire last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Daniel Thibeault, 25, is facing a felony arson charge in a fire at the Maplehurst Inn in Antrim on Dec. 29 that investigators deemed to have been intentionally set, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Antrim Police Chief Brian Lord, and Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said in a joint news release.

Thibeault will be called to Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the blaze is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.

