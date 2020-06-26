Man facing charges after fireworks, loaded gun found during traffic stop in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing several charges after police say he was found carrying a loaded gun and fireworks in his SUV on Friday in Dorchester.

Officers patrolling the area of Codman Park and Townsend Street after 1:30 a.m. saw an SUV with excessive tint speeding toward Walnut Avenue, according to police.

Officers conducting a traffic stop approached the vehicle and saw in plain sight a large number of fireworks behind the driver’s seat and in the trunk, police said.

The driver, Eric Celestino, 25, of Dorchester was asked to step out of the vehicle and police say they confiscated three plastic baggies and a loaded gun from the gear shift.

The fireworks, over $5,000, a digital scale and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana were also recovered at the scene, according to police.

Celestino will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, second offense, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, second offense, as well as possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs and possession of fireworks.

