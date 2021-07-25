QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Quincy, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Hancock and Beale streets around 12:25 a.m. found that a vehicle traveling southbound had veered into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

Footage from the scene showed emergency crews prying open the doors of some of the heavily damaged vehicles involved in the crash. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Quincy police.

The driver of the vehicle that veered into the northbound lane, a 26-year-old Quincy man, fled the scene but was located by officers and taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. He faces charges of leaving a scene with property damage, leaving a scene that caused personal injury, and a marked lanes violation.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a parked car, police said. The operator of the third vehicle refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)