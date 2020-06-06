Man facing charges after police recover loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing several weapons charges after police say they spotted him carrying a loaded gun on Friday afternoon in Boston.

Officers assisting in a firearm investigation on Woodbine Street just after 12:30 p.m. approached the suspect, Robert Lewis, 61, of Boston, performed a pat frisk and found a loaded .22LR caliber Ruger handgun inside his pocket, police said.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and carrying a loaded firearm.

