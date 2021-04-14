Man facing charges as Newton police continue to investigate string of home break-ins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a recent home break-in in Newton as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes.

In one of the break-ins, home surveillance video captured the moment Peter K. Ciesluk forced his way into an SUV that was parked in a garage on Countryside Road on Monday night.

“I’m watching this thing live as the guy is downstairs and the cops are coming in,” homeowner Barry Samuels recalled. “After they apprehended him, I came down and gave him a few choice words.”

Ciesluk, 36, of Newton, was taken into custody inside Samuels’ garage. He was said to be armed with a folding knife.

Ciesluk has since been arraigned on charges including breaking and entering at night, according to officials. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Police are also looking into whether Ciesluk is connected to surveillance video that showed two men leave a silver Infiniti outside a home that was broken into before they were seen again rushing back to the car.

Homes on Chapel Street, Clarendon Street, Highland Avenue, Kensington Street, and Warwick Road were broken into.

Many of the homes were unoccupied during the break-ins and one home was broken into by a person who climbed on a gas grill in the backyard to get to a second-floor window, according to police.

Samuels noted that neighborhood residents have been “very scared.”

Ciesluk is currently being held on bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

