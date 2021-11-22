MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An assault suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Christopher Boisvert, 34, is facing charges including first-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported assault at 81 Bow St. around 6 a.m. set up a perimeter after learning that Boisvert and the victim were still inside the home, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police say the victim was safely rescued and transported to a hospital.

SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and used a loudspeaker to make announcements into the building, where Boisvert was believed to still be inside.

Police announced just after 9 a.m. that Boisvert had been taken into custody.

A shelter-in-place order was issued during the standoff for nearby residents.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)