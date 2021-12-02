MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with an altercation outside a bar in New Hampshire last month, police announced Thursday.

Eduardo Lages, 34, is facing charges including criminal threatening, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault near McGarvey’s Bar in Manchester on Nov. 9 learned that Lages had approached a group of friends, assaulted one of them, and claimed to have a gun, police said.

Anyone with information on the altercation is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation remains ongoing.

