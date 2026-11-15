ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed into another vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and running from police, officials said.

Officers who tried to stop a vehicle on Eastern Avenue say it sped away up to 100 mph near the Gloucester line before the pursuit was stopped, according to Essex police.

Soon after, officers learned the vehicle had crashed into another vehicle on Essex Avenue in Gloucester and caught on fire.

Two people in the vehicle that was struck were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The driver, whose name was not released, and their passenger, where also taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver will be arraigned on charges of failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and reckless assault and battery with a motor vehicle.

An investigation remains ongoing. The defendant is not immediately being identified since he is being summonsed to court and has not yet been booked.

These are allegations. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)