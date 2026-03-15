MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a first-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic-related incident involving two men on Myrtle Street around 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck outside the building, according to Manchester police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Jonathan Davis, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox