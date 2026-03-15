MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a first-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic-related incident involving two men on Myrtle Street around 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck outside the building, according to Manchester police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Jonathan Davis, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

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