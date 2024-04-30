RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police shot and killed a 35-year-old armed man at an apartment complex in Raynham Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Officers arrived at an apartment at 501 King Philip St. for a well-being check when they were met by Steven McClean, who was armed with a handgun, Thomas M. Quinn III said at a press conference.

Police said they were forced to fire at McClean, but the investigation is ongoing. Investigators have reviewed police officer body camera footage from the incident and, at the moment, it appears the officers acted appropriately, according to Quinn.

The officers involved were taken to the hospital and treated for stress.

Homicide detectives tape sealed off the apartment building where the shooting took place.

Some neighbors say they were asleep when they woke up to gunshots Tuesday afternoon. They say they heard as many as five shots before seeing an ambulance leave the scene.

“It was like shots, like normal shots. Like ‘pow, pow, pow,'” a neighbor said. “I think five.”

Detectives have gone door to door interviewing neighbors and are processing evidence.

One woman went rushing to the scene to check on her daughter who lives in the complex.

“I heard all the ambulances and police and everything, and I just thought I’d come down and check on her and then now I see I can’t get through,” the woman said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is leading the investigation.

