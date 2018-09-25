Man finds snake in trash can after tossing garbage

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man trying to be a friend to the environment when he picked up a bag of trash got a dangerous surprise.

Police in Hamden say the man threw the bag into a trash can at his home, and the next day found a venomous copperhead snake in the can.

Assistant Animal Control Officer Mitch Gibbs said in a statement Tuesday the man is a frequent visitor West Rock Ridge State Park.

He noticed the trash bag near the park last week so grabbed it and took it home to properly dispose of it. A day later he saw the snake in his trash can.

The man called Gibbs, who informed state environmental officials, and then returned the snake to the park.