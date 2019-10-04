Man flown to Boston hospital after falling from ladder in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who fell from a ladder in Wellesley was flown to a Boston hospital on Friday morning.

Boston MedFlight landed at Joseph E Fiske Elementary School on Hastings Street to transport the victim to the hospital.

His current condition has not been released.

