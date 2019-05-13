Man flown to hospital after crash that shut down I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who veered off I-495 in Andover and slammed into a tree was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway just before 2 p.m. closed all travel lanes and called for a medical helicopter due to the severity of the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters scrambling to cut away the vehicle’s roof and extricate the driver, who was left trapped in the wreckage.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was said to be conscious throughout the process.

The highway was closed while collision reconstruction and crime scene investigators processed the crash site.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several miles. The highway has since been reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)