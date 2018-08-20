Man flown to hospital after crashing into side of tractor-trailer in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after the windshield of his pickup truck was sheared off in a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer in Holliston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash around 10:15 a.m. at 220 Hopping Brook Road found a Ford F-150 that had apparently slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer.

Video from the scene showed the crumpled truck wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. Mark Blackey, who works nearby, said the street was left littered with debris from the crash.

“I came outside and saw front-end parts strewn all over the street,” he said. “I called 911.”

Blackey said he found the injured driver, a 53-year-old man, sitting on a nearby pile of mulch.

“He had taken a pretty hard hit on the left side of his face and he had some cuts on his arms,” he said.

Emergency crews were initially told the driver was trapped in the wreckage but Deputy Fire Chief Jim Moore said he was relieved to find him conscious and alert.

“He was somehow able to crawl across and get out of the passenger window,” he said.

The man was taken Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old Whitman man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but Moore thinks the tractor-trailer was making a delivery when the pickup driver came down a nearby hill and crashed.

There was no immediate word on whether charges will be filed.

