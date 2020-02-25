Man flown to hospital with burn injuries after falling into fire pit in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to a Boston hospital with burn injuries after he fell into a fire pit in West Bridgewater on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Ellis Avenue around 2:20 p.m. found a man who suffered burns from falling into a fire pit, according to West Bridgewater Deputy Fire Chief Lincoln Thibeault.

Due to the nature of the victim’s burns, crews took the man to Good Samaritan Hospital before flying him to Boston for additional treatment.

“The duty crew on scene made quick, life-saving decisions in the best interest of their patient,” Thibeault said in a statement. “They performed flawlessly in these critical moments. We hope the patient recovers quickly.”

It’s not clear what caused the man to fall into the pit

The incident remains under investigation.

