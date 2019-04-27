Chief: Man found dead hours after 92-year-old mother rescued from Newton house fire

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in the rubble of a burned out home in Newton hours after his 92-year-old mother was rescued by firefighters, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a house fire at 115 Oxford St. around 4 a.m. were hampered by “hoarding conditions” as they tried to extinguish the blaze, according to the Newton Fire Department.

The elderly woman was rescued from the home by ladder and taken to the hospital but firefighters deemed her son “unaccounted for.”

Newton Fire Chief Bruce Proia announced during a 10 a.m. press conference that the man had been found dead in the basement of the home, where he was believed to be living.

Crews were unable to make entry into the basement because conditions were too extreme, Proia said.

The name of the man has not been made public. There was no immediate word on his mother’s condition.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with a minor shoulder injury.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting with an investigation.

Dramatic video from a neighbor shows the moment firefighters arrive to try to put out the flames at a #Newton home. @NewtonFireDept chief says one woman rescued, one man unaccounted for. @7News pic.twitter.com/rSYtZzEi1e — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) April 27, 2019

Crews are still working. Due to hoarding conditions, it is making it difficult to extinguish. State fire marshal’s office is on scene assisting with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/P1qzBMrHqM — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) April 27, 2019

We are currently operating a 3rd alarm at 99 oxford rd. We have 1 occupant unaccounted for, and one elderly woman rescued. We have 1 FF transported with minor injuries. All companies are working exterior operations. pic.twitter.com/aftcQPE3hi — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) April 27, 2019

