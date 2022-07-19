PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury in Central Berkshire found Joseph Lamb guilty of sexually assaulting a woman with intellectual disabilities while driving her to work.

The Lee Police Department and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office received two Disabled Persons Protection Commission reports after the victim shared that her bus driver inappropriately touched her in early 2020.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the bus company that transported the woman to and from work, showing that he inappropriately touched her.

During the trial, the defense argued that the interaction was consensual. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said that Lamb took advantage of the victim’s disabilities and that she could not give consent.

“My office prioritizes protecting our most vulnerable community members from victimization and abuse. I am proud of the trial team’s work in presenting this case and holding this defendant accountable for abusing his position of trust,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of a single count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old.

Lamb’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)