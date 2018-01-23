Man found with $10K in undeclared currency sewn into lining of pants at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection say officers at Boston’s Logan International Airport last week stopped an inbound traveler with a stack of concealed currency sewn into the lining of his pants.

Officials say a U.S. citizen arriving on a flight from Israel told officers on Thursday that he was carrying $7,000 and an extra $7,000 for a family friend.

During a baggage examination, officials say the 51-year-old man presented about $18,000 however, further inspection revealed an additional $10,000 sewn into the pockets of his pants. In total, CBP officers discovered and seized more than $29,000.

Federal law requires that travelers must report all U.S. and foreign monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or greater on a U.S. Treasury Department financial form.

“There is no limit to how much money a traveler can carry, but it is important to honestly declare the total amount to CBP officers during inspection,” said Boston Area Port Director Clint Lamm. “This seizure exemplifies that violating currency reporting laws can have serious consequences.”

