Man held on murder charge in connection with Worcester blaze that killed firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A West Boylston man was ordered held without bail on a second-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the 5-alarm Worcester blaze that claimed the life of firefighter Christopher Roy.

Momah Kamara, 21, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges including second-degree murder, arson of a dwelling, armed burglary, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 9 blaze that killed Roy after he became trapped on the second floor of the burning Lowell Street home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Roy’s death was the result of smoke inhalation and the manner of his death was homicide.

Kamara’s indictment was announced Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early III and other city officials.

Early said Kamara was a former resident of the building and that investigators believe the fire was set in the basement.

Prosecutors say Kamara may have had a vendetta against his former roommates. Police say Kamara took an Uber to Clark University the night of the fire, and authorities say they have video evidence tracking him to the apartment building.

Kamara, a native of Sierra Leone, was arrested 2 years ago for an attack on his girlfriend but the case was later dropped.

In a statement, Early said, “Today’s indictment was the result of a long and intense investigation that started immediately after Firefighter Roy’s death and is ongoing. This investigation is an example of tremendous cooperation and coordination by local, state and federal agencies. I want to thank everyone involved for the many painstaking hours of hard work necessary to get us to where we are today.”

Worcester fire department officials spoke after the arraignment, saying, “While we are heartened that Mister Kamara will face justice, our department is still devastated by the loss of our brother, firefighter Christopher Roy.”

Kamara is due back in court April 24.

