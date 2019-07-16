WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Fourth Street and Williamsberg Drive around 9:20 p.m. found the 23-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Outlook Drive, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

