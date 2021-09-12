DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was airlifted to a Boston hospital with critical injuries following a skateboarding accident in Dennis on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a victim laying on the ground in the area of Old Wharf Road in Dennis Port around 4 p.m. found a middle-aged man in the road. Crews learned that the man had apparently been skateboarding without a helmet, according to Fire Chief Robert Brown.

The man was treated for immediate wounds at the scene and taken to Ezra Baker Learning School Landing Zone in West Dennis. He was then airlifted to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

