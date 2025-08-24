NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in serious condition after being pulled from the water off Short Beach in Nahant on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of an individual in distress in the water around 3 p.m. determined a man had been riding a surfboard-like water toy before he was found in the water, according to a joint statement issued by Police Chief Timothy Furlong and Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

The 57-year-old Nahant man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by Nahant Police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)