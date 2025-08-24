NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in serious condition after being pulled from the water off Short Beach in Nahant on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of an individual in distress in the water around 3 p.m. determined a man had been riding a surfboard-like water toy before he was found in the water, according to a joint statement issued by Police Chief Timothy Furlong and Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

The 57-year-old Nahant man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by Nahant Police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox