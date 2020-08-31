Man hospitalized with serious injuries following shooting at East Boston park

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in East Boston late Sunday night.
Officers responding to a reported shooting at Lombardi Memorial Park in the area of London St. and Cunrad Way around 9:45 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is expected to survive.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
