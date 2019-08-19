Man indicted on charges in connection with deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments Friday charging Queito Miranda, 29, with one count of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and for being an armed career criminal, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Authorities investigating a report of shots fired on 47 Highland St. around 11:30 p.m. on May 24 found 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Thomas was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.

A warrant was issued for Miranda’s arrest two days later and he was taken into custody in Worcester before being transported back to Brockton.

Miranda will be arraigned on these charges at a later date.

