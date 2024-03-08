MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital and his dog was killed when a driver left the roadway and careened through a fence and into a house in Malden on Thursday.

Neighbors say the man and his dog were standing in their yard on Webster Street when they were hit.

“I heard that he tried to save the dog, get the dog out of the way, poor guy,” said Stanley Raczynski, a neighbor who said the driver tried to run away.

“It sounded like burning rubber so I said that guy is either hurt or trying to get away,” Raczynski recalled, adding he gave chase when he saw what has happening.

“He was jogging down the street here, so I said ‘Hey, where are you going? Stop!'”

Neighbors say the dog, Toby, was a beloved member of the neighborhood.

They also say drivers speeding in the area is an issue.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the man who was struck.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)