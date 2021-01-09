Man injured, house destroyed in East Bridgewater fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man was injured and his house destroyed in a fire Saturday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Chestnut Street at 4:50 p.m. found the home engulfed in heavy flames, officials said. Neighbor Corey Houle said the building burned fast.

“My dog started freaking out and I saw this orange glow in my window, and I looked outside and it was completely engulfed at that point,” Houle said.

Firefighters found the homeowner, a 69-year-old man, on the front lawn with burn injuries. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The house was determined to be a total loss and fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending