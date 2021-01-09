Man injured, house destroyed in East Bridgewater fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man was injured and his house destroyed in a fire Saturday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Chestnut Street at 4:50 p.m. found the home engulfed in heavy flames, officials said. Neighbor Corey Houle said the building burned fast.

“My dog started freaking out and I saw this orange glow in my window, and I looked outside and it was completely engulfed at that point,” Houle said.

Firefighters found the homeowner, a 69-year-old man, on the front lawn with burn injuries. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The house was determined to be a total loss and fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)