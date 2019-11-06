Man injured in South End carjacking speaking out about harrowing experience

BOSTON (WHDH) - The victim of a South End carjacking is speaking out from his hospital bed about the harrowing moment he was forced to jump on the hood of a friend’s car as a stranger tried to drive off with it.

Officers responding to a report of an unarmed carjacking in the area of 333 Massachusetts Ave. learned that the victim, Mohamed Zidan, had been performing an errand in his friend’s car when a man jumped in, locked the doors and began to drive away, Boston police said.

That is when Zidan said he tried to stop the man by running in front of the car and around to the driver’s side.

However, the suspect began to drive and Zidan was forced to jump onto the hood and cling on to the speeding vehicle or risk being run over.

“The guy tried to go right and left to try and make me fall down from the car,” he said. “But he couldn’t so he tried to drive faster.”

Zidan is visiting the United States from Dubai said his drastic actions were not about the car but rather about defending his travel documents which he had stashed inside.

“I didn’t get the chance to think about what I have to do,” he said as he awaits surgery. “I don’t care about the car, I just care about my documents and my passport.”

Surveillance cameras captured the stolen Volkswagon turning onto St. Botolph St. Monday evening then slam into several parked cars, sending Zidan flying.

“I heard the sound of the crash and then I found myself on the ground,” he recalled.

He was left bruised, with a broken nose and leg, missing a tooth, and an injured shoulder.

He said he can remember a man and woman rushing to his aid while others stood around watching.

Now, Zidan says he feels grateful to be alive.

“If I got the chance to think I wouldn’t do that you know? But it happened like that. It wasn’t my plan.”

Police have not made any arrests in connection to this carjacking.

